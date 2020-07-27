The CAMC Ryan White Program (RWP) is opening a clinic in Beckley.
Located just off the Interstate 64 Harper Road exit, 1838 Harper Road, this newly renovated medical suite will be shared with two other independent health care providers in an existing medical building.
The CAMC RWP-Beckley office will house a nurse practitioner, nurse care coordinator, linkage/retention coordinator and other staff as needed for comprehensive outpatient HIV care. Onsite laboratory services and a food/supply pantry for enrolled patients will also be provided.
Parking is free and steps away from the building.
Clinics will be every Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Sept. 4. Current patients from the CAMC RWP will have the option of receiving care in Charleston or in Beckley. New patients will also be accepted. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 304-388-9337 or toll-free at 1-877-565-4423.