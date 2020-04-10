Like many churches throughout the region, Calvary Assembly of God in Beckley will be conducting an alternative church service Sunday to celebrate the Easter holiday, but, that's not all. Following the service the church will conduct a drive-by Easter parade for onlookers to enjoy from their vehicles.
Pastor John Jordan said although circumstances on Easter will be a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he and fellow church staff will have a stage set up outside the church, off Harper Road, Sunday so folks can still celebrate and hear a message from their vehicles. They will be able to tune in via radio to hear the service.
"Every church is doing what they can based on their capacity and their ability right now so we can still celebrate the holiday with a service," Jordan said. "Everyone is responding in different ways, and I think that's wonderful. Since this all began, we've been doing online services, which I know people are thankful for, but we know people are struggling not being able to maintain that connectivity, so we really wanted to do this while still maintaining social distancing."
Jordan added he and fellow church staff members know a lot of people can't go out for an Easter service during this time, and he hopes if they can't attend the drive-by service, they'll be able to tune in other ways. He hopes for those who can make it out, that a service and a parade will bring them joy and encourage them to celebrate their Easter weekend.
"For the last 24 years, our young people in the church have carried crosses on Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the Easter weekend, and that's always been a public encouragement. Because of social distancing, we've not done that this year," Jordan said. "We hope we can still encourage people with the message we have Sunday and the activities we have planned that day."
After the church service scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, a parade will begin out of the church's parking lot and will run through Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Eisenhower Drive, and then end in the Crossroads Mall parking lot.
Pastor Jordan's wife, Stephanie Jordan, who is also a staff pastor, has been planning the parade, which will include three Easter scenes.
"There will be a lead truck with three crosses to represent the crucification of Jesus, and then another truck with an empty tomb to represent the resurrection, and then we will have an individual dressed as Jesus to represent the resurrected," Jordan said. "My wife has been planning all of this, and she's done such a great job. We are excited for those who want to take part to enjoy it while still social distancing."
Before the Sunday service, Calvary Assembly will conduct another special activity Saturday at Beckley Crossing. Church members plan to have a tent set up for "drive-up prayer" where people don't have to get out of their vehicles, Jordan added.
"This is something that came to our mind a week or so ago, just for anyone who may need prayer right now," he said. "We will respect social distancing, no one will have to get out of their car, and someone can just drive up, stop for a minute, and we will pray for them, and then they can just drive off."
The prayer tent will be set up Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Times are different right now, and we wanted to make sure we could modify this weekend the best we can, so everyone can still get that Easter message."
