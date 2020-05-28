Calvary Assembly of God church will be distributing 30,000 pounds of groceries to those who are in need on Saturday, May 30, Pastor John Jordan announced Thursday.
The church congregation is partnering with Convoy of Hope, the same nonprofit agency that assists Calvary and other local churches and organization with the annual Day of Hope event in Beckley.
The food distribution will be drive-through, so that families will not have to exit their vehicles to pick up the groceries.
The event is not Day of Hope 2020, which is still scheduled for Aug. 15 with modifications due to the COVID-19 threat, said Jordan.
Rather, the May 30 food giveaway is to help local residents who are having a tough time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're just doing this as a church," said Jordan. "It's just for anybody that's in need."
When the pandemic first began to close schools and to overburden local grocers in keeping shelves stocked with food and cleaning supplies, Jordan reached out to Convoy of Hope, a faith-based nonprofit that provides emergency food and other items to the needy around the world.
"When I first reached out to Convoy, this was right after the lockdown, or the stay-at-home order had taken place, and a lot of our grocery stores were struggling to keep up with the demand," said Jordan. "I do realize most of the grocery stores have kind of caught up with the demand at this point, but we had already put the wheels in motion.
"So I wanted to go ahead and follow through with it."
The Convoy of Hope truck delivered the 30,000 pounds of groceries and supplies to the church on Thursday. Volunteers were planning to pack the food for giveaway.
The distribution will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Calvary Assembly of God church at 319 Sunset Drive in Beckley. Volunteers will hand out food until 2 p.m. or until the supplies are gone.
Jordan said that most of the available items will be nonperishable food, including snacks and drinks, there will be a few cleaning supplies available.