Orange County resident Esther Song expresses her gratitude with a "Love" gesture after getting her vaccine at the Disneyland Resort serving as a Super POD (Point Of Dispensing) COVID-19 mass vaccination site Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. The parking lot is located off Katella Avenue and sits southeast of Disneyland. California is immediately allowing residents 65 and older to get scarce coronavirus vaccines, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.