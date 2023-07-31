CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Buckskin Council Boy Scouts of America, in partnership with WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, has announced an emergency preparedness event Oct. 7 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, W.Va.
All age levels of scouting programs are invited to participate as well as the general public. Activities will focus on preparedness, response, and safety.
“We are very excited to host this camporee for scouts as well as the community which we serve,” said Jeffrey Purdy, Scout executive with the Buckskin Council. “This event will provide hands-on opportunities to prepare individuals for what to do before, during and after an emergency. Ultimately, our communities will benefit as more people are prepared and trained for what to do in the event of an emergency.”
Training and education will be provided around how to deal with situations such as fires, car crashes, natural disasters and public safety along with family emergency and community readiness.
Scheduled presenters include the West Virginia National Guard, HealthNet Aeromedical Services, the West Virginia state fire marshal, the National Weather Service and the Center for Threat Preparedness, among others, who will provide hands-on activities and/or demonstrations throughout the event.
Events on Saturday are provided free of charge. Camping on Friday and Saturday nights (Oct. 6-7) is available for a nominal fee. Pre-registration for all events is required.
Interested individuals can register at https://www.buckskin.org/events/emergency-preparedness-camporee/.
The Buckskin Council serves 40 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia.
