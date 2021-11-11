BSC acknowledges 9 booster mistakes

BLUEFIELD — Nine full-dose Moderna booster shots were administered to Bluefield State College staff before the boosters were given final emergency use authorization by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jim Nelson, the college’s spokesman, said the mistake regarding the full dose was caught in a weekly Covid activity report to the Higher Education Policy Commission but each recipient was told at the time of the full doses.
“They were informed,” he said. “They were aware of the full dose … We obviously are very concerned and apologize that nine people got full doses instead of half doses (the recommended dose).”
Nelson also said each recipient had asked for the booster, wanting extra protection, and each had received the last of the initial two Moderna doses at least six months prior, which is the proper protocol.
The incident happened five to six weeks ago, he said, before official authorization had been approved and the nursing department at the school, which administered the doses, was unaware they should be half doses.
Final approval of the Moderna boosters from the CDC came on Oct. 21, with the instructions that it should be a half dose. The Mercer County Health Department administered about 200 Moderna boosters at a clinic on Oct. 28, an error that led to the resignation of the department’s administrator, Roger Topping.
On Sept. 28, Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said in a pandemic briefing that Moderna had applied for approval of a booster, but a smaller dose will be given because the initial Moderna vaccines were about three times stronger than the Pfizer.
Pfizer boosters have been full doses.
Although some restrictions about who could receive either booster were presented at initial approval, state leaders, including Marsh, said that anyone 18 and over could get the booster.
“We believe every West Virginian 18 and older can fit into one of the criteria (for the Pfizer or Moderna booster),” he said on Oct. 26.
Nelson said BSC has always had an aggressive approach to containing Covid, taking advantage of every opportunity to keep staff as well as students healthy. A COVID Task Force was created.
“The whole process has been one where we were trying to do the correct thing but err on the side of caution in keeping the college safe,” he said, a process that has worked and resulted in a low number of positive tests each week and very few in quarantine.
But Nelson said the college “messed up” with those booster shots and “owned it” as soon as they learned what had happened.
Dr. Cynthia Persily, senior director of health services at HEPC, caught the error, he said, and notified the college.
Persily could not be reached for comment Thursday.
