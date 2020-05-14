With uncertainty surrounding the future, school faculty and staff have “put in countless hours of planning to provide students a sense of normalcy in receiving their education,” according to a college press release. Administrators, staff and instructors will attempt to present 2020 fall classes “seamlessly.” To accomplish that, BridgeValley announces the following new timeline:
l Aug. 10 — Classes begin
l Nov. 12 — Last day of classes
l Nov. 13-19 — Finals
l Nov. 23 — Grades due
The timeline will include a late start to courses that will run the last 10 weeks of the semester, beginning just after Labor Day. The vast majority of classes will start Aug. 10, with the summer term being shortened by a week to avoid overlapping.
“We have charted a path by which we can continue to service our students, allow them to find new opportunities and progress to meaningful employment,” said Dr. Eunice Bellinger, BridgeValley CTC president, in a press release. “We are on a path that will allow for the safe delivery of content and services no matter how the future of the pandemic evolves.”
Given current conditions, a majority of courses will utilize virtual platforms rather than in person classes. Faculty members will determine which meeting tool is best for their individual courses. During the coming summer months, the school plans to make significant investments in technology and training for both students and faculty to aid in the transition, including training and orientation sessions.
In order to accomplish that task, BridgeValley has established a list of course types:
l Virtual remote — Courses will meet at published times using supported virtual meeting platforms.
l Hybrid — Courses requiring physical meetings will be listed as hybrid. Faculty and facilities staff will work together to create learning environments which minimize the risk of virus transfer.
l Courses and programs that require in-person sessions for labs, hands-on applied learning and clinical rotations will be conducted in ways that best satisfy personal safety requirements. Each of the programs have unique requirements and necessitate specifically-tailored solutions.
According to the release, academic advising has increased capacity, and faculty and staff are creating new tools and ways for students to connect with them. Students are urged to reach out with questions, concerns and suggestions.