Bridge Day, a world-famous festival that is a signature event for the chamber and the Bridge Day Commission, is still planned for now, according to Becky Sullivan, executive director for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“As of right now, the only thing that we have announced is that we are proceeding as normal with plans to have Bridge Day on Oct. 17,” she said.
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge CVB has a website dedicated to recent announcements and possible questions concerning Bridge Day.
Also, submissions from artists are currently being accepted for the 2020 Bridge Day poster contest, according to a blog on the chamber website.
Entries must be submitted at https://officialbridgeday.com/poster-contest by midnight on July 30. Submissions must include the artist’s name, the name of the piece of art and any applicable website and/or social media links.
All entries must be an 11-inch wide by 17-inch tall vertical orientation. Best quality is 3300x5100 px; lowest quality is 1375x2125. Artists may use any type of medium.
If chosen, the original artwork will be sent to the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the Bridge Day Commission.
Each poster must include the wording “Bridge Day 2020,” “New River Gorge” and “West Virginia” (or “WV”) on it.
Once all entries are received, a panel will choose the top three submissions. Those posters will then be voted on by the public. Voting will occur from Aug. 10-16. The winner will be announced on Aug. 18.
For more information, call the chamber office at 304-465-5617 or visit fayettecounty.com or newrivergorgecvb.com. For more on Bridge Day 2020, visit officialbridgeday.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe