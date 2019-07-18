Brian’s Safehouse will host its inaugural "5K Run to Renew" next month as a way to focus on renewal through healthy lifestyles, and to recognize that there is hope for those who have fallen into addiction.
The run will begin at the Woodrow Wilson High School track at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. The 3.1 mile course will then loop through the quiet, shaded streets of the Woodcrest housing development and return to the track for the finish.
The top three finishers in each age category will be awarded.
The $20 entry fee includes a t-shirt with a special logo designed by local artist Nova Jackson.
“Run to Renew allows community heroes to run with a purpose,” said Leon Brush, cofounder of Brian’s Safehouse. “They represent hope to those who are struggling with substance use while running for their own benefit.”
Leslie Pease, event coordinator, said people are already showing their support.
"I had a woman call and ask if she could gather a group of friends to walk instead of run," she said. "That’s really the whole point: to gather people together as a community to promote a healthy lifestyle and support people trapped in addiction.
"We all know someone struggling.”
Members of the local medical community are sponsoring the race, with Raleigh General Hospital, Access Health, and Appalachian Regional Hospital working with Brian’s Safehouse and community volunteers to present this community event. Others are welcome to join the event as participants or sponsors.
All proceeds benefit Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest.
To register or for more information, visit brianssafehouse.org or contact Leslie K. Pease at 304-673-8012.
