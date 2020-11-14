FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 filer, therapist Catia Jesus holds the hand of a patient inside a COVID-19 ICU at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon. Portugal is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospital admissions. Intensive care space is dwindling across Europe as beds fill again with coronavirus patients, this time in places that had been spared the virus peak from last spring.