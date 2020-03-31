In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boone Memorial Hospital is offering telemedicine in an effort to provide health services to its patients.
Telemedicine is the distribution of health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies. Telemedicine enables remote health care.
“Basically it makes it possible for providers to treat patients whenever needed and wherever the patient is, by using a computer or smartphone,” explained Charissa Workman, Boone Memorial Hospital clinical IT analyst.
– The Register-Herald