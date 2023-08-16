MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Monroe, Mercer and Kanawha counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
- Church of God Fellowship Hall in Union from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 6. For an appointment, call 304-772-3065, ext. 125.
- Monroe Health Center of Peterstown from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. For an appointment, call 304-753-4336.
- Bluestone Health Center in Princeton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. For an appointment, call 304-431-5499.
- A More Excellent Way Life Center Church in Charleston from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9. For an appointment, call 304-400-4111.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.
Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 26,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia, according to a press release, and led to the detection of more than 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.
Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups, and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.
Made possible by a generous gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.
For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.