All Raleigh County students and staff will be required to wear face masks inside of school buildings, starting today, Thursday, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price announced Wednesday.
On Wednesday, nearly 22 percent of Covid cases were among children ages 5 to 15, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources "7 Day Trend" data.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Raleigh County Health Department issued statements that vaccines and wearing face masks are means of slowing the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of Covid.
According to CDC data, face coverings may help prevent students who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to other people. The most effective masks are N-95 masks, but CDC data suggests that any face covering is better than no face covering, to prevent spread of the virus.
State guidelines allow each district school board to set policies for masks, however.
Prior to the start of the school year, Raleigh County Health Department, Price, Raleigh Assistant Superintendent Serena Starcher, Raleigh Schools Health Services Director Angie Foster and others had prepared a statement that urged vaccinations and mask wearing as among the most efficient ways of mitigating the pandemic when students returned to school.
Foster presented the report during the DATE meeting fo the Raleigh Board of Education. After listening to Foster and to many parents who spoke about their opposition to mandated masks, the board unanimously voted to let students choose whether or not they would wear facial coverings inside school buildings.
Price reported that it would take "four to five" weeks for the effects of the decision to be known, according to health department officials. He also said that there was a new policy for quarantine for the 2021-2022 school year: Instead of 14 days in quarantine, students exposed to Covid would quarantine for 10 days.
If a student was wearing a mask or had the vaccine during the exposure event, Price said, they would not be required to quarantine unless they exhibited symptoms of Covid.
The new policy did not slow quarantines, however, nor did the board wait a month to mandate masks. As of Tuesday, five schools had been closed due to Covid. One of the schools — Independence High School — remains closed until Monday, Sept. 13.
As of Friday, there had been 2,061 students and employees quarantined in Raleigh schools since the start of school on Aug. 17, and there had been 186 cases of students and staff testing positive for Covid.
Numbers for Tuesday were not immediately available on Wednesday, but Price had predicted that the number of Covid cases would be more than 200.
"We'd requested to have a special meeting and to discuss our recovery guidance and mitigation processes," he said. "They were concerned about the high Covid positives that we're seeing in our schools, with the high number of quarantines," he said. "We wanted to take a look at that and see what we could do, to keep kids in school."
Price said local districts had received further guidance from the State Department of Education last week, with State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad discussing potential measures for contact tracing, a universal mask policy and quarantine guidance.
"Based on updated guidance, the board decided to put a mask requirement on Raleigh County schools, effective tomorrow," said Price.
He said board members will continue to monitor the mitigation strategy and to determine, at a later date, if the universal mask policy should be changed.
"Again, it's very fluid," he said. "We'll continue to receive guidance from the CDC and health department."
He said the policy has the potential to change, later.
On social media, a number of parents spoke out in favor of the new policy and against it.
At the Facebook page "Concerned Parents of Raleigh County," a moderator disabled comments on some of the parents' discussions about the policy.