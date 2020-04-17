During the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association and FMRS Health Systems, Inc. remind people having trouble coping with the situation that services are available to help them, often in their own homes.
“If you are feeling depressed or suicidal or having other problems, a statewide network of providers is ready to help you with your behavioral health needs,” Mark Drennan, chief executive officer of the WVBHPA, said in a press release. “In many cases, the help can be provided in the comfort of your own home by telephone or through videoconferencing for those who have smart phones.”
Anyone with suicidal thoughts is urged to call the statewide, toll-free suicide help hotline, 1-800-273-TALK.
Many services are now being offered via telehealth. Visitation restrictions have been implemented in residential programs and families and friends are being asked to call ahead of time to confirm requirements for visiting loved ones.
For a wide range of behavioral health services, people in this area can call FMRS in Raleigh County at (304) 256-7100; Fayette County Office at (304) 574-2100; Monroe County Office at (304) 772-5452; Summers County Office at (304) 466-3899; or visit their website at www.fmrs.org