Beckley YMCA closes facility, suspends services

Administration at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, in an official statement on the COVID-19 pandemic, will close its downtown facility effective Monday, March 16, and either postpone or suspend programming and services.
A press release issued early Sunday evening stated, “We will be performing our annual maintenance and cleaning week to ensure that every corner of the building is sanitized and ready to go when we reopen, which will be evaluated on a weekly basis."
The release added that the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex, including all of its facilities, would be closed.
The release noted that the outer loop track may still be used and that on-site parking may or may not be accessible during this time.
In addition to closing its main facility, the Y will postpone the start of the YMCA Spring 2020 Youth Programming Session, including all youth programs for camps, swim lessons and youth sports.
The Y will also suspend YMCA Afterschool. The Afterschool Program will be offered again when school is back in session.
The 41st YMCA International Dinner, scheduled for April 5, has also been postponed. The release stated that the event will be sometime in the near future with a date to be determined.
The release also encouraged people to practice good personal hygiene, including:
• Upon entering or exiting any facility, use hand sanitizer if offered.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water — for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough or sneeze into your elbow if necessary.
• Stay informed. The CDC provides a comprehensive overview of “What You Should Know About the Coronavirus.”
• Stay home. If you are feeling sick or have recently traveled to a location with confirmed COVID-19 cases, do not go to public places or take public transportation.
• Practice good hygiene. Good habits include the ones provided above.