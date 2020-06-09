Beckley VA Medical Center is working on a plan to reintroduce health care services as West Virginia starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.
The facility will begin expanding some services beginning Monday, June 15. Beckley VAMC is implementing a phased approach to reintroducing health care services while ensuring a safe environment.
Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has developed a risk-based framework to prioritize non-urgent procedures, in addition to the urgent procedures currently being performed. Evaluation of factors such as patient health, staff safety and resource considerations will guide expansions and scheduling decisions. Rigorous safety measures including employee and veteran COVID-19 screening, physical distancing and appropriate personal protective attire such as face coverings and frequent disinfection of high-touch services will remain in place at all VHA facilities.
Beckley VAMC will continue to maximize personalized virtual care options like telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks because these services have been a valuable link to veterans during this challenging time.
Veterans should contact Beckley VAMC or their provider for information about the expansion of services by calling 304-255-2121. For more information, check www.beckley.va.gov or www.facebook.com/VABeckley