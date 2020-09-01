The Beckley VA Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education (GME) program recently received a $750,000 grant from the Veteran Access, Choice, and Accountability Act (VACAA).
The increased funding of educational resources will help create better training opportunities and enhance Beckley VAMC as an innovative health care system for graduate residents.
The grant money will address infrastructure issues such as space and design limitations. With these improvements, the existing learning environment will be vastly advanced.
The GME program will also be enhanced with a physician instructor who will serve as the simulation lead for the GME program. Also, updated simulation models and equipment geared toward physician resident training will be purchased. Such examples are out-of-operating-room airway management and joint injection models.