Beckley VA Medical Center announced Monday that it is providing Covid-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden.
The expanded authority depends on readily available Covid-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize veterans enrolled in VA care.
Beckley VAMC will have a vaccination clinic on April 10 beginning at 9 a.m. for people in these newly expanded categories. To make an appointment for that day or another time, call 304-255-2121 ext. 4500. Walk-in appointments cannot be accommodated.
Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process.