BECKLEY — With demand rising, the Beckley VA Medical Center has added more clinic days for the Covid-19 booster shots. Almost 200 individuals received their boosters on Saturday, according to a press release from the medical center.

Upcoming clinic days will be Nov. 9, 13, 15-19, 29 and 30.

Clinic hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call 304-255-2121, ext. 4500. Veterans may also receive their booster at any medical appointment already scheduled. Beckley VAMC has the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.

Veterans are asked to bring their vaccination card.

The vaccine clinic for Saturday, November 20 has been cancelled. Any Veteran scheduled will be contacted and rescheduled for another date.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video