BECKLEY — With demand rising, the Beckley VA Medical Center has added more clinic days for the Covid-19 booster shots. Almost 200 individuals received their boosters on Saturday, according to a press release from the medical center.
Upcoming clinic days will be Nov. 9, 13, 15-19, 29 and 30.
Clinic hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call 304-255-2121, ext. 4500. Veterans may also receive their booster at any medical appointment already scheduled. Beckley VAMC has the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.
Veterans are asked to bring their vaccination card.
The vaccine clinic for Saturday, November 20 has been cancelled. Any Veteran scheduled will be contacted and rescheduled for another date.