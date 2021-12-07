The Beckley VA Medical Center has added more clinic days to administer Covid-19 booster shots.
Almost 1,400 Veterans have received boosters so far.
Upcoming clinic days will be December 7 and 10, and 13-17. Clinic hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are greatly encouraged but walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment, call 304-255-2121, ext. 4500.
Veterans may also receive their booster at any upcoming medical appointment already scheduled. Beckley VAMC has the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.
Veterans are asked to bring their vaccination card, especially if they received the initial vaccine outside the Beckley VAMC.
“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the southern West Virginia region against Covid-,” said Medical Center Director Desmond McMullan.