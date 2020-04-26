Beckley VA welcomes new associate director of Patient Care Services

The Beckley VA Medical Center recently welcomed new Director of Patient Care Services and Nurse Executive Garrett Schreier, MSN, RN.
Schreier was appointed as the new ADPCS/nurse executive on March 29.
Prior to coming to Beckley, Schreier served in the same capacity at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC in Charleston, S.C., and at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VAMC in Salisbury, N.C. During his extensive VA career, he has served as director of quality management and previously as the deputy nurse executive at the Lebanon VAMC in Pennsylvania. He served a detail to VA Central Office to support the implementation of the Caregiver Support Legislation. Schreier has been an associate chief of Nursing Service for Geriatrics and Extended Care, Acute Care, and Mental Health at various times during his VA Career. During this time Schreier served as the clinical nurse advisor for the Geriatric Nursing Field Advisory Committee for the Office of Nursing Services.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as a Fleet Marine Force Navy corpsman. Schreier went on to receive a commission as a nurse corps officer.
“I am so excited to be joining the team here at the Beckley VA. My family and I have relocated here from the Charleston, S.C., area where I was the nurse executive at the Charleston VA for the past four years. I myself am a Navy veteran and come from a family full of veterans that receive their care from the VA system. I am committed to ensuring West Virginia’s veterans continue to receive the highest quality care possible. I am so proud to become a part of this team of professionals at the Beckley VA that care for, respect and serve veterans every day,” he said.