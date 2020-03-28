The Beckley VA Medical Center has taken additional actions to protect Veterans, visitors and employees from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Effective immediately, no guests, visitors or accompaniments, unless there is an extenuating circumstance or required assistance, will be allowed to enter the medical center or outpatient clinics.
Precautionary screening will be done at the entrance.
Clinical staff are reviewing Veteran’s records who have scheduled appointment and procedures and are providing virtual appointments when appropriate. Urgent and emergent procedures continue as scheduled.
Everyone entering the Beckley VA Medical Center and the VA Clinics in Greenbrier County and Princeton are being screened.
— Beckley VA Medical Center