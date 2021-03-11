The Beckley VA Medical Center has announced a Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) with applications being accepted now through July 31. The program will prepare nurses to address the health care needs of the nation’s Veterans.
The 12-month training program will improve the quality of care for Veterans by providing additional training and support to newly graduated nurses. It will incorporate clinical and experiential learning using an evidence-based practice curriculum, aligned with military and veteran-centric care competencies and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education accreditation standards.
Funded by the Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations, the program illustrates a commitment to fostering relationships between VA facilities and schools of nursing to leverage academic expertise and VA clinical resources. Office of Academic Affiliations academic nurse residency program positions are funded centrally by OAA trainee funds. The OAA training program is a 12-month program during which trainees have 100 percent protected time to master the complexities of caring for veterans.
The post-baccalaureate nurse residency program is the only VA post-licensure residency program in West Virginia.
To apply, visit https://www.beckley.va.gov/docs/PBRNFlyer.pdf and email the application to Deborah.Murdock@va.gov and Tara.Honaker@va.gov.