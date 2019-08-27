In accordance with a national directive, the Beckley VA Medical Center is changing its smoking policy.
Beginning Oct. 1, smoking will no longer be permitted on the Beckley VAMC campus, the release said. The smoke free areas will include the Greenbrier and Princeton VA Clinics.
Signs will be posted to notify all about the policy change, which applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.
“This policy change is consistent with our mission to promote a healthy environment for patients, visitors and employees at our facilities and is an important element of improving our health care system,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “It will reduce the harmful effects of smoking, including exposure to second and third-hand smoke, as well as increase safety and reduce fire hazards caused by smoking.”
The release said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that cigarette smoking causes about one of every five deaths in the United States each year.
For more information, visit vaww.va.gov.
