With cases of coronavirus once again on the rise in West Virginia and around the country, a Beckley testing site is expanding its hours with the help of the West Virginia National Guard.
The testing site at Beckley ARH’s Southern WV Clinic will now be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Located behind the Southern WV Clinic at 306 Stanaford Road in Beckley, the site was previously open two days a week.
The site is being run by Beckley ARH in conjunction with Best Ambulance and the State of West Virginia, which is supplying National Guard members in order to accommodate the expanded hours.
Connie Hall, a paramedic with Best Ambulance, said she has been working at this testing site for going on a year and a half.
“The numbers went down so it kind of slacked off as far as (testing hours) and people coming in but here in the last month, the numbers – it’s crazy the number of positives that’s out there,” she said.
Hall said this is the first week the site returned to its expanded hours. Prior to this month, Hall said they would average around 100 to 150 tests on the days they were open.
However, Hall said last Monday they did around 200 tests.
Hall said her suggestion to anyone who has the slightest inkling that they may have Covid is to just go ahead and get tested so they can know for sure.
“The testing is noninvasive. If you're not sure, just come out and get tested,” she said. “It's a free test. We do the throat swabs ... If you think you’ve been exposed, if you’re not feeling well. Covid mimics just about everything from colds to the flu, so if you want to know, just come out and we’ll test you.”
Testing is also available at the Raleigh County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1602 Harper Road in Beckley.
To find more testing locations by county go to https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.