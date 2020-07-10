Minden residents concerned about flooding EPA reports no additional contamination

Dr. Ayne Amjad, standing at right, updates residents of Minden and nearby areas on the situation regarding PCB contamination in and around that community Feb. 9, 2020, in Oak Hill. Among the topics discussed were current Environmental Protection Agency testing at numerous sites, what they've found at those sites and which sites residents want them to test where the EPA still hasn't. Amjad said the EPA told her they would hold a meeting updating residents sometime in the coming spring, but a date hadn't been set. She said she would host more of these types of progress report meetings about once a month as new information becomes available.(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald)

 Brad Davis/The Register-Herald

During his Friday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced Beckley doctor Ayne Amjad would be taking over the role of West Virginia‘s public health officer. 

Amjad takes over for Cathy Slemp, who resigned last month.

This is a developing story.

