Early Friday morning, AccessHealth pediatrician Dr. Erica Tuckwiller was accompanied by her husband and their two elementary age daughters to her office at AccessHealth’s pediatrics clinic in Beckley.
This was not their typical morning routine. Tuckwiller brought her daughters, 8-year-old Rylee Workman and 9-year-old Jayden Workman, to work to have them be the first AccessHealth patients to receive the first dose of the Covid vaccine approved for children 5 to 11.
“It’s a start,” Tuckwiller said when asked how she feels knowing that her children will soon be better protected from the highly infectious and dangerous Covid virus.
In West Virginia, there have been more than 12,000 confirmed cases of Covid in kids between the ages of 5 and 11 since the start of the pandemic.
Just in the last week, with cases in general throughout the state on the decline, there have been more than 500 confirmed Covid cases in children age 5 to 11, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website.
As of Wednesday, this age group is now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine, following approval by multiple federal health agencies.
Similar to the one administered to adults and teens, the vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks for full protection to kick in.
Tuckwiller said she talked with her daughters prior to getting the shot Friday morning so they would know what to expect.
Although they were both a little hesitant at first, both young girls rolled up their sleeves and were given the shot simultaneously.
Once the inoculation was complete, the girls were rewarded with a hug from their mother and a round of applause by the AccessHealth staff present.
The last step in the vaccination process is the 15-minute waiting period to watch out for the possibility of a rare allergic reaction.
Tuckwiller said she understands the hesitancy some parents may have regarding the new pediatric Covid vaccine, which is why she encourages them to speak with their pediatrician or a health care professional prior to making a decision.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infections. The Food and Drug Administration examined 3,100 vaccinated children in concluding the shots are safe.
Since the pandemic began, at least 94 children ages 5 to 11 have died from Covid-19, more than 8,300 have been hospitalized and over 5,000 have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press.
The most common side effects from the Covid vaccine for this age group are similar to the ones listed for adults and teens, which include fever, headaches, discomfort and swelling, or redness at the injection site.
Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) are also listed as symptoms for kids 5 to 11, according to the Vaccine Information Fact Sheet for Recipients and Caregivers – given to all parents prior to having a child vaccinated. The chance of having either of these side effects is low, according to the fact sheet.
Wednesday evening, Tuckwiller responded to questions from The Register-Herald via email regarding the pediatric Covid vaccine.
Q: What is your advice to parents regarding whether or not they should get their child vaccinated?
A: This is a choice that parents have been given to make. Some parents are focused exclusively on their child’s health and well-being, while some families have to also consider other factors in their decision to vaccinate their child, such as the health of an elderly grandparent currently living in the home or an immunocompromised sibling. My job is to give parents all of the information that I have about the Covid-19 virus and the Covid-19 vaccination in order to allow them to make the best decision that they can for their kiddos. As a parent to two little girls in this particular age group, my husband and I, too, have to make this decision for our kids. What has helped us is to consider the risks of both the Covid-19 virus and the Covid-19 vaccination, because, let’s face it, the risks are the scary things. I was very happy to hear that no serious side effects have been detected in the 5-11 age group to this point.
Q: Is there anything that parents can or should do to prepare to get their child (age 5-11) the Covid vaccine?
A: Absolutely. Preparing a child to receive the Covid-19 vaccination in this age group is just like one would prepare a child to receive their flu shot or any other vaccination. We often see that children who are not given a heads-up about receiving a shot in advance tend to resist more when it comes time to receive the shot. So, talk to your kids. Tell them that this is the vaccination that they have been hearing so much about that can help to protect them from the Covid-19 virus. And you can be honest: Let them know that, like every other shot, it won’t necessarily feel good to get the shot – but that it’s super-quick, and then it’s done. Of course, there are always those kids who are the exceptions …
Q: There have been reports that some of the side effects for the vaccine include myocarditis or pericarditis for young boys. Is the vaccine worth this potential risk considering that most kids in this age group that get Covid-19 don’t seem to develop any severe symptoms? In West Virginia, according to the DHHR website, the youngest age group to report any deaths is the 16-20 age group, and in that group, only two deaths have been reported.
A: This is an interesting rationalization that many individuals quote about the virulence of the Covid-19 virus in kids. When you hear the word “most,” it should give you pause; does that “most” include your child? You can spin it the other way and ask, “Is it worth the potential risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus, considering that most kids in this age group who get the Covid-19 vaccine don’t seem to develop any severe symptoms?” It’s all in how you choose to look at it.
Q: Will parents have to take their children to their pediatrician to get their child vaccinated or can they go to pharmacies? Also is there a benefit to having a child vaccinated though their pediatrician as opposed to their local pharmacy?
A: I can tell you that, at AccessHealth Pediatrics, we will be offering the Covid-19 vaccination in the 5-11 age group in our pediatric office. I’m excited to be able to offer this to my patients. Families often feel a deeper sense of comfort when they are able to see their pediatrician, who has often followed these kids every step of the way from a few days after their birth, and they can ask questions and feel good about whatever decision they ultimately choose.
Q: For kids that are currently 11 and may be turning 12 in the coming weeks or months, would you advise that they go ahead and get vaccinated with the lesser dose or wait until they age up and get the vaccine dose being given to teens?
A: There’s been some back-and-forth on this question. Ultimately, it’s up to mom and dad how they want to proceed. In pediatric medicine, a lot of our decisions are weight-dependent. We calculate medication doses based on a child’s weight. So, if a child is in the 11-12 age transition during this time, their body mass may be a factor in helping to determine the best course of action in that circumstance. It’s yet another good reason to sit down with your child’s pediatrician and talk it over with them.
Tuckwiller gave further clarification to this question in a follow-up email received by The Register-Herald on Thursday.
A: The dosage is based on the child’s age on the day of their first vaccine. If a child turns from 11 years old to 12 years old between the time they received their first vaccination and the time they are due for their second vaccination, they should have received the lower pediatric dose that is approved for an 11-year-old for their first vaccination and they can still complete their primary series with the same lower pediatric dose that they received 3 weeks earlier. Technically, however, with the child now 12 years of age at the time of the second vaccination, the higher dose administration for the second vaccination is not contraindicated. So, I would recommend you talk with your pediatrician about whether your previously 11-year-old, now 12-year-old child is eligible to receive the higher dose approved for the 12 and up age group for that second shot.
Q: Is there anything else that I didn’t ask that you think would be important for parents or the public to know about the Covid vaccine for kids?
A: I always think it helps to explain the Covid-19 vaccination concept to the parents and children to help them to know what it’s all about. I tell parents to think about it like they would an army: An army is your defense. Antibodies are our body’s army. If you show your army a picture of the enemy, Covid-19 in this case, the army can recruit enough members to be ready and, because they already know who they are looking for, they can recognize the enemy and start to fight it immediately if it invades. But if your army hasn’t seen the picture of the enemy, it won’t know who to look for and the army can be defeated by the enemy even before the army knows the enemy has invaded. The Covid-19 vaccine simply shows our body a picture of the virus and teaches our immune system how to recognize and fight Covid-19.
