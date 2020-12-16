In a moment that some in the medical community consider to be historic, Beckley doctors and nurses received the first dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine on Wednesday morning.
At both Beckley ARH Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital, health care workers sat down, pulled up their sleeves and waited for the first dose. They will receive a second dose of the vaccine in 21 days.
Among the first recipients in Beckley were Dr. Ahmad Faheem, former president of the West Virginia Medical Association and a psychiatrist at Beckley ARH, and Raleigh General registered nurse Steve Morgan.
Both men received vaccines Wednesday morning.
Faheem described the vaccine as "a small needle in your arm and a giant step toward the protection and welfare of humanity."
"Great hopes are tied in with this vaccination, and I wanted to be one of the first in line to give us all the confidence that we have to put our trust in God and science," Faheem said.
More than 300,000 Americans have died of Covid complications during the pandemic, including 1,039 West Virginians.
Beckley ARH Community Chief Executive Officer (CCEO) Rocky Massey was upbeat on Wednesday morning. He delivered a victorious and hopeful statement as staff received the first 50 vaccinations that had been delivered on Tuesday.
"Today's a very special day," Massey said. "Throughout this pandemic, Beckley ARH has led the way in regard to testing and treating more and healing more.
"But today is about bringing a stop to Covid-19. It's about eradicating Covid-19 through the vaccination process."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee approved emergency use authorization on Saturday of BioNTech and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.
FDA officials stated in clinical trials the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.
Vaccinations started around the country on Monday.
Massey reported that Beckley ARH had received 50 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration had approved on an emergency basis.
Nurses began administering it on Wednesday morning to front-line health care workers who had volunteered for the vaccine.
"We did receive 50 vaccines and we have prioritized those vaccines, based on where the individuals work," Massey explained. "So certainly, the Covid Unit, Emergency Department, our staff and physicians in the ICU, obviously, are at the top of that list.
"We went out and surveyed our staff," he said.
Those who "definitely wanted" the vaccine were prioritized to receive it.
Raleigh General Marketing Coordinator Courtney White reported Raleigh General received the vaccines on Tuesday evening.
"We can confirm that we have received an initial allocation of Covid-19 vaccines and are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the state of West Virginia," she said. "Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated.
"Raleigh General Hospital is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of making communities healthier."
White was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday, posting photos of Morgan's vaccination to her personal Facebook page with the hashtag #vaccinehero.
"Pretty exciting to be a part of this team and watch this happen," she noted.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, state health officials are encouraging West Virginians to be vaccinated against the sometimes fatal virus.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice accepted the vaccine during a press conference and urged state residents to get the vaccine.
Massey said that state officials have not yet provided a time table for when the vaccine will be available to the public, although Beckley ARH is set to receive another shipment of the vaccine next week for staff.
The reaction of West Virginians to the vaccine is mixed, but Massey hopes residents will gain confidence in the vaccine as health care workers get it.
"We see people on both sides of that argument," he said. "People who definitely say, 'I'm taking the vaccine,' and people who say, 'I really don't want to take the vaccine' and people in the middle.
"But here's what I'll say. Do you trust the virus? Or do you trust the vaccine?
"I will come down every time on trusting the vaccine," he said. "As time goes on, and as people receive the vaccine, they'll gain confidence in the vaccine, and we'll see a groundswell of individuals who will receive this vaccine.
"We have not been given that timeline, yet, as to how we're going to administer to the community, but that's going to be a great day, once that happens."