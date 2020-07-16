Just as Beckley’s Events Committee was going to begin offering a few small events this month, the Governor decided to ban live music performances, as well as, fairs and festivals with more than 25 attendees.
The order has caused some event changes and cancellations to be made. Here are event updates that are being considered at this time:
Fridays in the Park – No live music concerts are allowed now unless attendance is less than 25 people – since it would be difficult to limit people in an open park, the concerts are cancelled at this time. A few food vendors are still allowed to set up in the parking lot, if they decide to do so. Vendor hours may be the usual 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunchtime, weather-permitting. With rain forecasted for this Friday (17th), vendors will wait until July 24 to begin. Attendees are encouraged to social distance (stay 6 foot apart in line) and masks are recommended. Vendors will follow guidelines.
Neighborhood Car Cruises – The committee had hoped to offer a car show/cruise event on July 25 – the date originally scheduled for the City’s Cruise-in Car Show. Now, the event will consist of lining up cruise vehicles downtown (by Word Park and along Neville Street) between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Neighborhood cruise-themed dash plaques will be distributed. Cruisers may bring a canned food item to be donated to United Way food pantries. The live music by Jim Snyder is on hold. The neighborhood cruise will leave downtown around 5:30 p.m. to drive along Kanawha Street and on a few nearby streets. During the line-up, car owners are requested to stay inside their vehicles, or stand directly beside their car to social distance, and/or wear a mask to help ensure the event is safe for all, and that future cruises will be allowed to happen.
Uptown Tailgate Farmers Market – The WVU Extension Office and Meadows Farm plans to open the farmers market by July 24. They are currently reviewing the guidelines required for markets. Market hours will be Monday, Wednesday & Fridays from 3-5 p.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Please wear a mask and social distance while attending. Senior coupons will be accepted.
The drive-in concerts planned at New River Park on a couple of Saturday evenings in August are on hold at this time. Over the next couple of weeks, the committee will try to determine if drive-in events will be allowed and monitor if positive Covid-19 cases are rising or decreasing in the area.
The Appalachian Makers Market organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is being postponed until October, so the August Appalachian Festival block party and activities are cancelled. Instead of the usual Kids Classic, the committee hopes to be able to offer a drive-thru event for families at New River Park, and possibly incorporate a few other activities in September. The annual Chili Night in October will most likely need to be cancelled. The committee is disappointed to not be able to offer their normal events, but they encourage everyone to stay safe.
l l l
For more information, follow “Beckley Events” on Facebook or call 304-256-1776.