Beckley Council to consider vaccine incentives, bonuses for city workers

Beckley Common Council will vote Tuesday on whether to recognize fully vaccinated city employees with a one-time $500 award and to award all full-time city employees with $1,500 bonus each quarter for the next year.
Ward I City Councilman Tom Sopher suggested to treasurer Billie Trump, city attorney Bill File and Mayor Rob Rappold that Beckley follow the lead of the City of Charleston, which has awarded city employees $750 in return for being fully vaccinated.
Sopher said he hopes a similar incentive will help municipal employees in Beckley to become fully vaccinated. The award will be given to those who have been or will be vaccinated by a certain date, although the deadline for full vaccination had not been set on Monday evening.
"If Charleston can do it, why can't we?" Sopher said. "It's a way that we can give the employees something."
Rappold said that more than 80 percent of the city's approximately 255 employees have been vaccinated already. Every fully vaccinated employee, with the term "fully vaccinated" still being developed Monday night, will receive the $500.
"It's a matter of a level playing field, treating everybody the same, but also doing all we can to encourage people to recognize the national statistics on where the unvaccinated stand right now, in terms of hospitalization and potential serious consequences."
Sopher said he hopes that the incentive will lead to all eligible employees in each department becoming fully vaccinated.
"I think our work force needs to be vaccinated to protect the public, and that's our job here," said Sopher. "We've got firefighters, police, Parks and Rec, secretaries.
"Some of them deal with thousands of people in the course of the year, and we need to vaccinate to protect the public."
The mayor added that, since employees have heard about the proposed $500 incentive, many have taken the first shot.
"Since we have let it be known that there will be a financial bonus for those who become vaccinated, along with President Biden's mandate on businesses over 100 people, which may or may not include municipalities, we've had several people within just the matter of the past few days who have elected to take their first vaccination, and we're very pleased with that," Rappold said.
The city's current vaccination rate of over 80 percent already exceeds that of the U.S. population. Nationwide, only 53 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) records.
With a highly transmissible variant leading to higher hospitalizations, the low vaccination rate prompted President Joe Biden on Thursday to mandate that companies with more than 100 workers require employees to receive the Covid vaccine or to test for Covid each week.
Council will vote on the proposal on first reading during the Sept. 14 meeting. The meeting will be virtual only, Rappold said. In response to the higher number of Covid infections, Council has returned to a virtual-only meeting for both Council and the public.
Council will also vote on a resolution to give all full-time employees a $1,500 bonus each quarter for the upcoming year.
Treasurer Trump proposed the bonus pay-out last week in an email to Council members.
"The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provides as an approved expenditure extra pay for employees involved in the COVID response," Trump wrote to the seven Council members. "After consultation with the (West Virginia auditor) and others, we have settled on an approved method to compensate city employees for their outstanding work during the Covid crisis and as the crisis persists."
Trump said that, although the ARPA language allows compensation for previous service, state auditors told Trump that awarding previous service violates state code. As a result, Trump said, the city would compensate employees quarterly by $1,500, starting in September.
The funds will be paid from ARPA and not the city's general fund.
"This compensation will certainly, for the most part, be circulated locally and be a boon not only to city employees but should boost the local merchants and economy," Trump said. "This, will, of course, have to be a resolution approved by Council."
Rappold said that File and Trump are still working out details. The mayor wants the bonus extended to include part-time employees, but, as of Monday, it was unclear if part-time employees would benefit under ARPA guidelines.
"We really, really want to acknowledge city employees who weathered the storm through thick and thin, from the beginning of the pandemic, to continue to work to do what was necessary," said Rappold. "We're extremely proud of our people.
"On the other hand, we're cognizant of what can and cannot be recognized as an acceptable payment under the ARPA funds that we have received, so the broad category is acknowledgment of city employees or employees who have continued to work, exhibited determination and dedication to their jobs during the pandemic, and we feel like, with that broad of a description of what is 'acceptable,' we can do that," he said. "The area we're now struggling over a little bit is how do we treat part-time employees?"
Rappold said he is in favor of including part-time employees and that File and Trump were still reviewing the guidelines on Monday evening.