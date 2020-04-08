Beckley ARH treating COVID-19 patient

A Raleigh County resident at Beckley ARH Hospital was being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, ARH Health Care administrators reported.
In a press release, ARH officials said that the patient is the first to test positive at Beckley ARH and the third among the 13 ARH hospitals in West Virginia and Kentucky to test positive for the potentially fatal virus.
Gov. Jim Justice has ordered West Virginians to avoid entering large gatherings of people, including grocery stores, in order to reduce the spread of the virus as much as possible. A number of grocery stores have put in place limits as to how many customers are allowed into a store at any given time.
ARH West Virginia Area Marketing Manager Jeri Knowlton reported the positive test result in a press release Wednesday.
"The patient, a Raleigh County resident, presented in the Beckley ARH Emergency Department and based on symptoms, the patient was isolated and tested for several potential viruses," the release stated. "Today, testing confirms the patient is positive for COVID-19.
"The patient is currently hospitalized at Beckley ARH in an isolation room.
"Due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for this patient and their family, ARH will not release any further details about the patient," Knowlton added.
With five cases in Raleigh County, Beckley ARH Community CEO Rocky Massey encouraged Southern West Virginians to be vigilant in practicing “stay home” measures.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services reported four confirmed cases in the county in its daily press release at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but its count has lagged reports from county health departments.
“We want our public to be fully aware COVID-19 is in our communities," Massey said in the release. "They must take additional measures to protect themselves and those around them."
Massey's more transparent approach in dispensing information to the public differs from some county health departments in southern West Virginia, including Raleigh County, which have chosen to only acknowledge confirmed cases.
According to Massey, BARH staff has had extensive training on the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and preparation for the potential of COVID-19 in our facilities.
“During interaction with the patient and testing for COVID-19 our medical staff took every precaution and followed the appropriate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols to prevent exposure to staff and other patients. Due to these measures, no staff or patients were exposed nor require self-isolating,” said Massey.
In an emailed memo to patients on Friday, ARH Cardiovascular Quality Director Kim Hootman, R.N., directed ARH staff regarding use of PPE.
"Starting today and throughout the weekend, we want each of our employees who have to come into close contact (within six feet) of a patient or member of the public, to be issued a surgical mask," Hootman wrote. "The masks are to be worn until soiled or contaminated, at which point another mask will be issued."
Dr. Maria Braman, ARH Chief Medical Officer, urged the public to stay safer at home and in public by following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“It is our responsibility as healthcare professionals to be prepared for these cases, and at ARH, we are prepared," Braman stated in the ARH press release. "Furthermore, it also is our responsibility as citizens to help control the spread of COVID-19 by limiting our exposure to others and practicing the CDC recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing practices.
"That is the only way we can get ahead of the spread of this virus.”
An ARH COVID-19 Hotline (606-439-7100) is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., 7 days a week, to field questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing and prevention, Knowlton said.
The website www.ARHCOVID19.com also offers information.