Angela Rivera is feeling somewhat calmer this year, but she is still tired.
As chief nursing officer for Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Hospital, Rivera led her team of nurses through the uncertainty and fear that Covid-19 caused in the early months of 2020 to its ultimate surge here at home.
Now that the Covid surge is over, Rivera says that things are beginning to quiet down, and the hospital is running much as it did before the pandemic. However, employees are learning to adapt to a “new normal.”
This new normal includes continued nursing shortages, sicker patients, random supply chain issues and tighter budgets, Rivera said. However, for all of those negative new normals, there have been two unexpected positive changes for hospital staff – increased camaraderie and a better understanding of what it means to work together for the greater good.
Nursing shortages
There was a nursing shortage before Covid-19, and the pandemic made things worse.
Earlier this year, the West Virginia Center for Nursing released information on the number of Registered Nurses (RN) and Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) licensed statewide in 2021.
The data shows that the state has 29,817 RNs and 4,692 APRNs. Of those numbers, only 18,520 RNs and 2,607 APRNs are considered “licensed and working in WV.”
Thousands of RNs and APRNs who are licensed in West Virginia work out of state — the majority being employed in the bordering states of Ohio (1,580) and Pennsylvania (1,495), the data continues to show.
For unemployed RNs and APRNs who maintain their licenses, the majority listed “taking care of home or family” as the main reason they were not working. Only 24 RNs and APRNs cited inadequate salary as a reason for their unemployment.
A separate data set on Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), also published by the WV Center for Nursing, shows that in fiscal year 2021 there were 6,673 LPNs who had listed West Virginia as their state of residence. Of those, 331 LPNs listed Raleigh County as their county of residence, 297 listed Fayette County, 196 listed Wyoming County and 173 listed Greenbrier County. (These numbers do not reflect the actual county in which the LPN may be working.)
Considering that the state’s population is 1,793,716 as of the 2020 Census, that leaves a resident-to-RN/APRN ratio of 85:1. The resident-to-LPN ratio is even lower at 269:1.
Many of the nurses at Beckley ARH Hospital who were working when the pandemic began decided to retire or simply leave the profession, according to Rivera.
“It was a very scary time,” Rivera recalled. “In our neck of the woods, we didn’t get hit with Covid right away. So our [patient] volumes went down because, of course, everything shut down. So we didn’t have a lot of work in the beginning. We didn’t see a lot of patients.”
Then, when the pandemic did arrive and surged, Beckley ARH Hospital didn’t have enough manpower to handle the crisis, Rivera noted.
As recently as January 2022, ten members of the WV National Guard were on site at Beckley ARH Hospital to provide staffing support, according to an article published in The Register-Herald on Jan. 25. It wasn’t until March that Gov. Jim Justice announced that the National Guard’s two-year mission of providing this support to hospitals throughout the state was complete.
Today, Rivera says that the hospital sees about 10 Covid patients per month, down from about 20 patients per month earlier this summer. Fortunately, Rivera noted that the new Covid strain, although more contagious, doesn’t make people as sick.
Yet, the hospital is still “understaffed from the standpoint of West Virginia nurses working in West Virginia hospitals,” Rivera said.
“We need more of our nurses to stay here. Our ratios are a little bit higher, with six patients to one nurse, but we have a lot of travel nurses to help come in and fill the void for us.”
Although travel nurses have helped fill those vacant positions, Rivera explained that the practice of using travel nurses to address the nursing shortage cannot be sustained in the long run.
“It’s a financially draining issue to have to keep paying these travel nurses, so we have to figure out how to change the way we do shifts and get away from that high-dollar agency nurse.”
Additionally, Rivera said that travel nursing is becoming “a real rub for our core nurses.”
“The hospitals pay a service and then the service pays the nurse,” Rivera stated. “Not only is the pay a little higher, but they get a stipend to travel.”
Essentially, what is happening, Rivera explained, is that a travel nurse can live two hours away from the hospital and choose to drive the distance.
“[They are] getting that stipend for room and board, but not using it because they are driving,” Rivera said.
On the other hand, travel nurses do not have the stability that core nurses do, or some of the same amenities, Rivera noted.
“It’s really a give and take,” she said. “I commend nurses who have remained in their home town and have worked instead of taking the travel jobs.”
Sicker patients
In addition to the nursing shortage, a new normal is seeing patients admitted to the hospital much sicker than prior to the pandemic, and not necessarily from Covid.
“The acuity is so much higher,” said Rivera. “People are really waiting, or trying to take care of themselves at home or outpatient. So those who do get admitted here are really sick. It’s stressful for the nurses. It’s just a different world for us now.”
The great news is that the hospital is operating “exactly the way we were pre-pandemic,” Rivera said. “We are managing higher volumes than we have had in the last year.”
All patient services from the emergency room to the operating rooms and the cath lab are fully open, she continued. Family members are allowed back into the hospital to visit with their loved ones, although they do still try to limit that to one family member at a time, and patients are typically two per room.
“We just have to take different precautions,” Rivera said.
“You must take a Covid test before you come in to have an outpatient procedure,” Rivera stated. “This is just to make sure you are not in a window where you could spread Covid.”
The staff also wear masks and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Beckley ARH Hospital follows the county’s red, yellow, green Covid alert system, Rivera explained. So, if Raleigh County is in the red, nurses in direct patient care must wear N-95 masks. At all other times, regular surgical masks are used.
“I don’t think that’s something that will go away,” Rivera said. “I think we will continue to wear masks for a very long time.”
Tighter budgets and supply chain issues
The increased use of PPE, inflation and supply chain issues have caused Rivera to start doing serious “numbers crunching” in her department’s budget, she said.
“Our supplies are more expensive so we are spending more money to take care of less patients. And not only are we spending more money to take care of less patients, we still can’t get some of the supplies. So we have to be savvy in finding something to replace supplies,” Rivera noted, adding that there are still backorders on various items.
The supply shortages are “completely random,” she noted. One week it could be a dressing supply shortage, and the next it could be a syringe shortage.
“It’s not necessarily medication as much anymore; that seems to have leveled out,” Rivera said. “It’s just odds and ends of supplies not being able to get here – there might be a factory down – so we have to just find a different vendor to get those supplies.”
Employee morale
Rivera said that members of her staff are still very busy and “dealing with burnout.”
“It’s tough. I’ve been a nurse for almost 25 years, and this is the worst I have seen it. We are tired. It’s better than it was, but it’s not where we were at before the pandemic.”
To address this, members of the hospital’s administration are talking to staff to let them vent, and trying to provide as much help as possible, Rivera said. Overtime has gone down, and the travel nurses are helping. Vacations aren’t being denied, and schedules are becoming more flexible, or changed, if a nurse is experiencing burnout.
“We gotta take it one day at a time,” Rivera said. “Our patient population is changing, the acuity of our patients is changing, and so we have to adapt as nurses. It’s one patient at a time. It’s one day at a time. We just have to continue to work each shift and do the best we can for our patients. As long as we do that, then we are ahead of the game.”
Lessons learned
From the days before Covid until now, Rivera said the biggest lesson learned has been that of teamwork.
“We weren’t prepared for an onslaught of really sick patients,” Rivera recalled. “We weren’t prepared for the amount of PPE that we would need for all of our staff – not just nurses. We really had to learn how to come together as a team and get out of our silos.”
She said that everyone learned to work together and work outside of their “scope” to take care of patients.
“We had to depend on each other a little bit more,” Rivera said. “I think the people who are still here and lived through it statewide – we are a much tighter team.”
She said she is still passionate about the teamwork that occurs every day at Beckley ARH Hospital.
“As time goes by, everyone is back to normal outside of these four walls. But once you step inside this building, there are still sick patients. There is still Covid. There is still a pandemic and it’s still very stressful.”
She asks that everyone continues to support those who “still come to work every day to take care of the patients.”
