BECKLEY, W.Va. – Beckley ARH Hospital, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will host a blood drive Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kelly Elkins, ARH regional community development manager, stressed the importance of blood donation, particularly in the summer when supplies are at their lowest.
“The summer is typically a slower time for blood donations, so Beckley ARH and the American Red Cross are hopeful to get as many people as possible to come in, roll up their sleeves and help save a life.”
The blood drive will take place in the hospital gymnasium beside the Emergency Room.
Elkins said she hopes for a large turnout.
“Donating blood is simple,” she said. “All you need to do is come in and let the American Red Cross do the rest.
“We just want to encourage people to come in and do their part to help their neighbors right here in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.