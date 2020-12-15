Beckley ARH first Raleigh County facility to receive vaccine

Beckley ARH Hospital staff will begin receiving Covid vaccines on Wednesday morning, Appalachian Regional Healthcare West Virginia Area Marketing Manager Jeri Knowlton said Tuesday.
"We will begin vaccinating our frontline in the morning (Wednesday)," Knowlton said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee approved emergency use authorization on Saturday of BioNTech and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.
FDA officials stated in clinical trials the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.
The U.S. started mass vaccinations of Americans on Monday.
The Veteran's Administration Medical Center (VAMC) in Beckley had not received vaccines by noon on Tuesday, according to VA officials.
Only 37 VA hospitals had received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
It was unclear when the Beckley facility would receive Covid vaccines to administer to veterans and health care workers at the hospital.
"The initial vaccine distribution sites were chosen based on criteria including freezer availability and the ability to vaccinate a large volume of people quickly," explained Beckley VAMC Public Affairs Specialist Sara Yoke. "Even though our site was not selected for the Pfizer vaccine, we expect that the Moderna vaccine will be authorized soon, and our facility may receive vaccine doses at that time.
"VA’s ultimate goal is to offer vaccine to all veterans receiving care at the VA and all employees."
During Monday morning’s pandemic briefing, Gov. Jim Justice had announced that the state’s first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in West Virginia earlier in the day at hub locations in Kanawha and Monongalia counties. Justice and other state officials received the first dose of the vaccine, in an effort to encourage West Virginians to get vaccinated.
A second "booster" is required 21 days after the first injection.
By Monday evening, the Kanawha County site – which was slated to distribute the vaccine to 19 different medical facilities in the region – had already delivered to 17 facilities. The Monongalia County site – which was also slated to distribute the vaccine to 19 different medical facilities in its region – had already delivered to 10 facilities.
With additional deliveries planned at the remaining hubs in Berkeley, Cabell, and Greenbrier counties on Monday, the state was on track to receive its entire weekly dosage allotment of 16,575 – the maximum allowed for West Virginia – by Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, administrators at Beckley ARH Hospital and nearby Raleigh General Hospital had not received vaccines.
It was unclear if Raleigh General had received vaccines on Tuesday.
Knowlton, however, reported that health care workers at Beckley ARH Hospital will receive the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday morning.
The number of vaccines that Beckley ARH Hospital received was not immediately available on Tuesday evening.