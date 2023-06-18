beckley, w.va. – Beckley ARH Hospital’s monthly Diabetes Support Group will take place June 29 at 10 a.m. at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, located at 1614 South Kanawha St.
Participants will watch via Zoom as Ashley Webb, systems diabetes coordinator for ARH, and guest speakers focus on topics including sleep quality, eating on a budget, carbohydrate counting and portion control.
The focus of this month’s hour-long meeting is “Navigating the Farmers Market.”
“We’ll talk about the produce that is in-season and available at your local farmers markets,” Webb said. “Buying local, when possible, not only helps local farmers, but also provides a level of comfort and safety for consumers who get to know exactly where their food comes from.”
Each meeting includes healthful recipes, cooking tips and dishes to sample. The June meeting will feature the “Farmers Market Skillet Bake,” a recipe consisting of red potatoes, summer squash, tomatoes, pepper, basil and mozzarella.
“I haven’t tried it, but I’ve been told it’s delicious,” Webb said, adding participants will receive a recipe card so they can replicate the dish at home.
The meetings kicked off at ARH facilities in Kentucky in August before launching in Beckley in May.
That first meeting attracted more than 30 participants. Webb said she was excited by the response and hopes to grow attendance moving forward.
“I am thrilled that we had so many people interested in learning how to take better care of themselves and manage their diabetes,” she said, adding the meetings also present an opportunity for people to connect with others in similar circumstances. “It offers them a chance to receive support and to help remind them they are not alone.”
The meetings are open to anyone, but will be targeted to those living with diabetes and prediabetes as well as their caregivers.
Those planning to attend are asked to contact Nicole Asbury at basbury1@arh.org or 606-789-3511 ext. 1229.
The meetings can also be attended remotely at https://zoom.us/my/arhdiabetes.
l l l
According to the American Diabetes Association, as of 2021, approximately 232,336 individuals, or 16.2 percent of the adult population in West Virginia, had been diagnosed with diabetes. An additional estimated 45,000 adults lived with undiagnosed diabetes and another 502,000 adults were prediabetic.
