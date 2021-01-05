Beckley ARH CEO says new Covid treatment a "ray of hope"

A new treatment for Covid and continued vaccinations are bringing a "ray of hope" to southern West Virginia in the fight against the virus, Beckley ARH Hospital CEO Rocky Massey announced Tuesday.
"We're testing more, treating more and healing more," Massey said. "We're seeing advancing on all three fronts, but I have to say, I'm most excited about this (Covid treatment).
"We just started, but I can tell you this, we have seen across the ARH system outstanding results.
"These are not anecdotal results. These are the actual results from across our system.
"We don't want this to be the best-kept secret," Massey said Tuesday. "We've got these therapies on our shelf, and we want to get them to patients who can benefit from them."
The new treatment, Bamlanivimab, is available at Beckley ARH for those who have tested positive for Covid and who are 65 and older or 55 and older and have either cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or any other chronic condition and who have mild to moderate symptoms of Covid that do not require hospitalizations, said Massey.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made an emergency use authorization, which means the FDA has not officially approved the drug for the treatment of any diseases or conditions. However, the FDA is allowing medical personnel to administer the drug in a health care setting for the treatment of Covid to patients who are age 12 and older.
The drug is a monoclonal antibody, which means that it is a protein that scientists made in a laboratory. The protein mimics the immune system's ability to fight off the harmful SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid.
Bamlanivimab is designed to block the coronavirus' attachment and entry into the patient's cells.
"In layman's terms, it is a new treatment option that can help limit the Covid-19 virus in the body," explained Massey. "It can help your symptoms improve sooner and decrease the need to be admitted into the hospital."
The drug is given intravenously through an IV at the hospital transfusion center. Massey said the patient is given a comfortable chair for the treatment, which can take up to four hours.
Nurses continue monitoring the patient for about an hour after the transfusion is complete.
Massey said that physicians may write an order for Covid patients who are in the target treatment population to go to Beckley ARH Hospital to receive the Bamlanivimab transfusion.
"It reduces your risk of the disease progressing. It reduces your risk of being hospitalized," Massey said. "A three or four hours infusion, and you get better, sooner."
On Tuesday, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there have been a cumulative 93,162 cases in the state, while 1,442 West Virginians have died from the disease. There have been 2,958 cases as of Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh County.
Along with the treatment, Massey said, the hospital continues to focus on testing and vaccinations.
He reported that Beckley ARH and a sister hospital, Summers County ARH Hospital, had tested over 800 people on Monday — a record day of testing for the two hospitals.
"There's nothing more important than testing," he said. "Testing allows you to determine who has Covid and who doesn't, and, from that, you can formulate strategies such as quarantining and many, many different treatment options.
"Testing, subsequently, leads to helping to reduce the spread. As bad as the spread rate is right now, and as high as our daily positivity rate is right now, I can't imagine where we would be if we weren't doing testing."
Massey said that Beckley ARH has invested in a reference laboratory unit called BioRad, which is commonly seen at regional medical centers and laboratory corporations. He ARH lab workers to begin using BioRad next week.
The instrument will allow the hospital to find the results of 96 tests at a time, within 30 minutes.
"Now, we've got a high-volume instrument with a short turn-around time," he said. "What that means is the runs are shorter, so you can process more tests."
Meanwhile, Massey said, Beckley ARH is continuing to process tests using the rapid tests, which offers results in under an hour but may not be used in high volume, or via a countertop instrument that has a slower turn-around time but permits a limited number of specimens at a time.
Beckley ARH works in partnership with West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources to offer drive-through tent testing sites. On Monday, Massey said, the hospital saw an "all-time high" of 387 patients at the drive-through tent site, while 207 were tested Monday at Summers ARH.
"I never thought it would be possible," said Massey, who had started urging the community to test as soon as the Covid tests were available in the spring.
He added that Beckley ARH is continuing to administer vaccines to health care workers, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines (see related story.)
Massey warned that the pandemic has not ended but added that advances made these past nine months are a ray of hope.
"Between this new treatment and these vaccinations and the testing capacity we have, we're going through a very difficult time right now, but I can see some good things on the horizon, as a result of all of these efforts," said Massey.