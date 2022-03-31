Beckley Area Foundation has moved

Beckley Water Company employees helped The Beckley Area Foundation move its filing cabinets and many, many boxes into its new location at 1210 S. Kanawha St. Submitted photo.

The Beckley Area Foundation has officially relocated to 1210 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. This move reinforces BAF’s long-term commitment to the area.

The Carter Family Foundation’s generosity made this vision become a reality when their board made the unanimous decision to award a grant to BAF for the purchase of the building. BAF's move to a new permanent, central location will heighten the foundation’s visibility and encourage more community participation.

The new building will serve as a hub for charitable collaboration.

The space will be designed to provide a unique opportunity to bring individuals, families and businesses to philanthropy, and help fulfill their philanthropic goals.

It will serve as a place to support nonprofit partners as a place to meet, think and plan.

It will be a place to work toward one common goal – to improve the lives of friends and neighbors in Raleigh County and the surrounding area.

As BAF continues to unpack and settle in, it still have a way to go before reaching the campaign's goal to support the renovation costs. Numerous giving levels exist to show your support including several naming opportunities.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video