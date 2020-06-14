Taking up the matter for the second time since May, Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, says that a number of unemployed West Virginians are in unemployment purgatory and have not yet received unemployment from the state or federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
State officials responded by reporting that, since June 1, one of every two PUA claims filed in the state has been fraudulent, prompting a crackdown that is slowing the approval process.
Bates had first said on May 7 that at least 30 West Virginians were still waiting on "regular" or state unemployment after being laid off due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, he said West Virginians were continuing to call his office to report that they were waiting on both unemployment from the state and federal PUA checks.
"A lot of people have been approved and still waiting on money," Bates said Thursday. "There was a fraud issue related to some IP addresses that required people to submit additional verification of ID.
"I'm not sure how these people are surviving," Bates said. "The federal government rolled this program out and dumped on the states to administer, without the resources to support it."
In general, PUA is funded through the federal CARES Act and provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits, including those who have exhausted the extended benefits, WorkForce reports.
In addition to a weekly payment based on a formula to calculate benefits, $600 weekly payments of PUA are available through July 31.
Individuals covered under PUA include the self-employed (e.g., independent contractors, gig economy workers, and workers for certain religious entities), those seeking part-time employment, individuals lacking sufficient work history, and those who otherwise do not qualify for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits.
John Bess of Martinsburg, a Macy's worker whose work history is classified by the state as "limited," was approved for PUA weekly assistance of $158 a week on May 9, which is the minimum payment under federal law, documents from WorkForce show. To date, he has received no money.
"The setbacks are not being able to pay bills, getting close to not being able to feed my family," Bess said Thursday.
He said he has not received a payment from regular state unemployment.
"I haven’t even got a denial letter either for regular unemployment, just a letter stating what I would get paid," he reported."I applied for PUA also and got a letter stating what I would be paid.
"But nothing else."
His cell phone service has been disconnected, but he logs online to check his account status at Workforce.
"Charts show (the) progress, which has not changed in months," Bess said.
The chart indicates that staff must review Bess' claim for PUA eligibility.
Last week, 4,216 state residents filed for unemployment, down from 4,685 the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.
The number of continued claims climbed, going from 84,610 to 90,982, DOL records show.
Workforce Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins said that processing of claims has slowed in the state because of predators who used the identities of West Virginians to try to collect unemployment.
West Virginians have filed 65,000 PUA claims since March 1, along with 250,000 state unemployment claims. WorkForce, the state agency that disburses PUA and unemployment, has sent out nearly $800 million in unemployment benefits since March 16, he added.
Since June 1, he said, WorkForce staff has received more than 35,000 fraudulent claims. The fraud is a problem in every state, he added.
"These bad actors have access to legitimate social security numbers and addresses," he explained. "They go online, file the claim and use a prepaid card for a direct deposit to receive their benefits.
"Unless the legitimate person notifies WorkForce that that's a fraudulent claim, those folks most likely are going to get benefits on that prepaid card."
WorkForce has added 25 filters to weed out fraudulent claims. Staff look for multiple claims being paid and examine IP addresses, or the Internet Protocol address, a numerical value that shows the location, city, region and country of a device.
Adkins said the PUA process has been slowed because of the filters and extra steps. Those whose IP address is the same as the IP address used by a "bad actor" must submit additional forms of identification.
In other words, if a verified false claim was made from a certain IP address, then everyone who files a claim from that IP address must upload additional documents to prove their identities to state officials.
Adkins addressed the delay in state unemployment checks to claimants.
"If they haven't received it, it's because there's an issue with their claim," he said. "Overwhelmingly, eligible claimants have been paid.
"There's about 10,000 people right now, or close to it, who are tied up. Their claim had to be adjudicated," he said. "Each one has to go through a review process.
"That's what people fail to realize. In an adjudication process, it's a quasi-legal process which entitles the employer and the claimant due process, which takes time."
He said the claims are being handled manually and usually take three to four weeks.
"We're trying to speed that up, as much as we can, while at the same time following the law."
Adkins also verified a report by Bates that West Virginia National Guard members who had been assisting WorkForce staff with processing unemployment claims were no longer assisting WorkForce staff.
"They were valuable while they were there, but we have adequate resources," Adkins added. "There's no need, when they can be operating doing other work across the state."
Amanda Kennedy, owner of a popular Bradley food truck business, said on Thursday that she was unable to reach a worker when she called WorkForce.
Kennedy reported she last worked on March 22, due to the coronavirus shutdown. On May 9, she said, she applied for unemployment as a self-employed worker and for her CARES Act benefits, one day after unemployment benefits were made available to self-employed workers.
"I didn't hear anything from WorkForce and contacted Mick Bates," she said. "Within two days, I got a call from WorkForce, and they asked a few remaining questions and said they had no problem going ahead and releasing the claim.
"Fast forward to last week, I still hadn't heard anything," Kennedy added. "(I) had called WorkForce at multiple locations and never was able to speak to a person, so I contacted Mick Bates again.
"If someone could've just picked up the phone at WorkForce, it wouldn't have been necessary," she said. "I know those folks. They are working hard to get things taken care of, but phones still need answered.
"It would have avoided a lot of frustration and time," said Kennedy. "I have spoken with several self-employed friends who are in the same boat."
She said after she spoke with Bates, WorkForce sent an email that directed her to reapply for benefits.
WorkForce has a call center that is staffed 24 hours a day, state officials reported.
Kennedy said she has received a small amount since reapplying to WorkForce but not the $600 a month provided by the CARES Act..
Kennedy said her business provides food at events, and events are still being canceled. Crossroads Mall allowed her to set up her food truck there on May 10, since mall food courts were still closed.
"We are seasonal, so, being one-third of the way into the season, and with no events in sight, it is worrisome," she reported. "We don't want to be a statistic of COVID."