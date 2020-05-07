Bates notes some have not received initial unemployment

On Wednesday, WorkForce West Virginia began receiving online applications for unemployment extensions from people whose 26-week benefits had expired over the past 10 months. On the same day, Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, reported that a number of West Virginians had not yet received their initial unemployment claims.
Bates said Thursday that more than 30 state residents have told him that their unemployment claims, filed after Gov. Jim Justice's stay-at-home order in March to lower the threat of COVID-19, had not yet been processed.
"I've been shocked, angered and saddened by some of the stories that have been shared with me," Bates said. "People have lost their jobs and incomes through no fault of their own and can't get answers or money."
West Virginia Department of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications Andy Malinoski on Thursday said that over 170,000 West Virginians have filed unemployment claims since March, compared to the typical 3,000 each month.
Workforce West Virginia Acting Commissioner Scott Adkins reported during Gov. Jim Justice's press conference Thursday that more than 164,000 of those initial unemployment claims have been processed since March 16.
Two workers — one from Raleigh County and one from Fayette County — told Bates on Wednesday that they had not received their unemployment since being laid off from their company on April 1. Those workers had both applied for their initial unemployment claims six weeks prior to contacting Bates.
Both of the workers' claims were processed on Thursday after The Register-Herald spoke with Bates and Malinoski.
Gov. Jim Justice had issued an executive order on March 19 that directed WorkForce West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Commerce to provide unemployment benefits to those affected by COVID-19. The two agencies administer unemployment benefits, in accordance with federal law.
Justice stated on April 23 that some claims needed "manual work because the claimant has listed an incorrect business address or other type of personal information that we need to get straight."
Bates said on Wednesday that he is investigating workers' claims that their initial unemployment benefits had not yet been processed.
"I appreciate the hard work of the staff at Workforce and that the demand has been unprecedented," said Bates. "But it is not acceptable for the governor to say everything is going well with the process when it isn't.
"I know the governor means well, but his good intentions don't feed people and his staff shouldn't blame the problem on people not being able to fill out forms correctly.
"A lot of these people are too proud to ask for help or understand how unemployment works, because they have always worked," said Bates. "If someone emails me ... I will get them answers and help with their claim."
On Wednesday, Workforce West Virginia began receiving online applications for unemployed workers whose 26-week unemployment benefits had expired in the last 10 months. Those workers, an estimated 16,000 in the state, are now eligible to apply for a 13-week extension under Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
The 13-week period ends June 27, and the payment will be what the claimant received in weekly benefits during the 26-week period plus an additional $600 a week which was made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Benefits are retroactive until back to March 29.
Adkins said those currently still receiving unemployment benefits will be contacted by WorkForce when they can apply for the extension.
Malinoski reported Thursday that there had been a backlog of unprocessed cases in April.
"The call center has been steadily increased, and additional call centers were added to scale WorkForce's capacity to handle calls," Malinoski said.
Adkins said Workforce has paid out more than $151 million in regular unemployment benefits and more than $225 million in the extra $600 weekly payments, for a total of $376 million.
"West Virginia was the first state to pay the extra $600 benefits under the CARE Act legislation," Adkins reported.
The unemployment hotline number is 1-800-252-JOBS.
Bates said that those who have not received their initial unemployment benefits may email him at mick.bates@wvhouse.gov