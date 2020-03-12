Basketball state tournaments and regionals suspended indefinitely

Charleston — Amid the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday that the girls and boys state high school basketball tournaments had been suspended indefinitely.
Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Committee, was involved in the call to suspend.
"We've been working with the health director of West Virginia as well as the superintendent and the governor's office and West Virginia's been pretty lucky," Dolan said in a press conference at the Charleston Civic Center shortly after Justice made the announcement.
"There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia, but as this thing begins to unravel around us we certainly want to play it safe and make sure we do the right thing," Dolan Said.
"It looked like we were going to be OK through the girls tournament but as more cases ended up around us in border states in counties, you know at some point we're probably going to have a case so we certainly thought this was the prudent thing to do at this point."
Dolan emphasized that the tournaments are suspended, not cancelled, leaving open the possibility of resuming both in the near future.
The girls teams had already begun state tournament play in Charleston this week. On Wednesday, Woodrow Wilson High School had advanced to the state semifinal game with a 64-57 win over Morgantown. Greenbrier East, coached by the governor, was to have played its quarterfinal game Thursday night.
Boys teams were in the midst of regional play, with some – like Greater Beckley Christian – having already earned a berth on the state tournament next week.
Dolan said questions concerning when the tournaments would be resumed, where they would be played and who would be permitted in to watch are without answers. Those involved in the decision making process of resuming include the WVSSAC, the superintendent of the state and the health directors.
"We don't know where this virus situation is going to take us," Dolan said. "We don't know from day to day. We certainly have been watching and working with people to figure it out so at this point it's going to be suspended. I know people around us have cancelled the rest of the season, but we're talking. We'll go back to the office tomorrow and make sure that we still consult with the health director and department of education to find out where we need to be on this."
Dolan also said that there's no set timetable or date for when a definitive decision will be made, but hinted at early next week. He added if the regionals and state tournaments were to be cancelled, there would be no champion crowned this season.
Leaving open the door for resumption, he clarified that the remaining basketball teams as well as all spring sports would be able to practice.
"Right now small groups are OK," Dolan said, "so I would say they could (practice)
"Certainly for safety you don't want them to be off for a period of time and come back for full steam, so we'll hopefully make a decision, hopefully the first off the week, and hopefully be able to have a little better idea for them, but yes teams can still practice in small groups."
Dolan also said teams staying in the Charleston area for the event have been notified to return home as the activities won't be resumed this week.
"Right now we're telling everybody to go back home because we won't participate for the rest of the weekend," Dolan said. "Obviously when we make that decision, the girls tournament will (resume) and the boys (regional) will go that same day, so we'll try to keep the same sequence we have now and follow up later next week."
On the topic of spring sports such as tennis, baseball and softball, Dolan noted cancelling hasn't been discussed.
"I think in some sports you can still compete in small groups so it's possible," Dolan said. "They could go on, but again, as fast as this thing's going, by tomorrow morning I might have a different answer."
Dolan was able to recall one prior instance in which disease postponed a state championship event indefinitely.
"I can tell you in 1994 we had a measles outbreak and we had to postpone the track meet for one month," Dolan said. "We had to set a track meet on June 16-17. I know that was an issue but I don't know if there's ever been a situation like this in not only this tournament, but our whole spring."
