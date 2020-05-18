OAK HILL — Familiar faces who roamed the hallways of Oak Hill High School for the past four years (well, technically for slightly over 3 1/2 years) can be seen this week on banners throughout the city.
Beginning Monday, Oak Hill Street Department crews began to erect banners on utility poles throughout the city bearing the visage of each of the students scheduled to graduate from OHHS as members of the Class of 2020. To help cap a school year which was robbed of any sense of normalcy by the COVID-19 pandemic, each banner features a photo of one student on one side and another student on the reverse.
The City of Oak Hill paid for the brackets used in the project, as well as providing the labor to put the banners in place. The high school covered the expenses for the banners themselves.
"Council was very receptive to being involved," said Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass. "Our graduating seniors are our future, and we try to support our youth any way we can.
"It was the least we could do."
Also this week, Oak Hill High Principal Katie Hayes said school representatives will begin the process of delivering diplomas to graduates bright and early on Wednesday, May 20. All administrators and a group of teachers will drive to all of their students' homes, unless the senior requested an alternate delivery site or asked that the diplomas be mailed, she said.
This week, students will receive diplomas, report cards, transcripts and any graduation regalia, such as honor graduation stoles and National Honor Society cords. To pay tribute to the schools they left at the start of this school year after their former schools were closed in 2019, ex-Fayetteville High School students will receive green and white cords, and former Valley High School students will get blue and gray cords.
In addition to the banners, Hayes said, the Oak Hill High/Collins High School Alumni Association has stepped in to help honor the pending graduates.
Hayes said the school is also planning a small ceremony for students "who are leaving for the military before our 'normal' graduation." That is tentatively set for Tuesday, May 26.
