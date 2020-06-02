Balanced Life Studio — a hot yoga, barre and bounce studio on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley — hosted its first ever Yoga in the Mountains session in the woody outskirts of the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex on Saturday, May 23, followed by a combination class on Memorial Day.
According to Dewana Waters Grillot, co-owner of the studio and graduate of the 300 RYT Maui Yoga Shala, the idea for an outside yoga class came to her about a year ago.
The yoga instructor, who travels frequently, revealed that she always tries to find outdoor yoga classes when she is in a new area to help her connect with her surroundings.
“West Virginia is the most gorgeous place to be outside and get that connection of mind, body and soul. I thought we have to have an outside class.”
After receiving permission from Beaver Land Company to build two yoga platforms a quarter of a mile out of one of the soccer complex trails, the studio got to work.
Balanced Life Studio, which funded and completed the project, was able to purchase some discounted material through 84 Lumber, which Waters Grillot says is the only way they were able to stay under budget.
Waters Grillot and her husband, Don, and friends Joey Presley, Kelly Acord, Gary Moorefield, Scott Mandeville and fellow instructor Barb Mandeville dragged 16-foot boards and large bags of cement out into the woods to begin the two-week project.
For nearly a week the group cleared out the area and dug the footers and on Saturday, May 8, the outside yoga studio was completed.
“This was most definitely a team effort," Waters Grillot said. "It was an effort of love and passion for yoga and for our community. We wanted to give something back and help make people feel like they are in the mountains breathing pure, fresh air while they work out.”
The outside yoga platforms are also especially helpful for the studio now as COVID-19 has limited in-studio offerings.
Originally, Waters Grillot was planning to have only a 9 a.m. Yoga in the Mountains session on Saturdays and Sundays, but after the class filled up almost overnight, she decided to add an 8 a.m. class to the schedule.
“The two classes were highly attended,” she said. “You’re out there as the sun dances down through the trees and you can faintly hear the river. The melody of the birds is amazing — I don’t take music because we don’t need it.”
Due to the size of the platform — which is 24 feet by 16 feet — 12 people can fit on the structure while remaining the appropriate distance of six feet.
There is a separate platform for the instructor.
Although the first Yoga in the Mountains class was a success, Sunday’s sessions had to be canceled because of inclement weather.
But at 9 a.m. on the following day, Waters Grillot was back on her platform, this time teaching a fully attended combination class.
“We did some yoga, we hiked almost two miles and then we went back to the platform so everyone could pack up. Everybody loved it. Right now, they feel safer outside and they are all tired of being inside.”
Waters Grillot shared that her numbers always go down in the summer as more and more people enjoy outside activities.
“That is justifiable, especially since seasons in West Virginia seem to be so short. I want people to be outside, and this way they can still be outside and be working out… we all could use some Vitamin D," she said.
“We are going to keep doing these combination sessions on Monday evenings. We are going to run, hike, do bodyweight exercises on the platform and the yoga afterward. We call it the ‘trifecta’ because it's cardio, sculpting and yoga.”
As an instructor, Waters Grillot revels in being able to teach outside the studio walls.
“It is amazing, truly amazing because when you are in a building the energy is way different than the mountains. There’s no telephones, no televisions, no electricity. There’s none of those different energies, so it is so calm and soothing and so easy to get in that frame of mind of relaxation and stress release.”
The yogini emphasized how easy it is to breathe outside when you are away from the world’s distractions.
“Breathing is such a huge part of yoga, and to teach really big inhales and exhales can be difficult. That fresh mountain air helps you breathe and relax, so it’s easy to find the meditative state and let your mind go and enjoy the whole experience.”
Yoga in the Mountains classes will be at the YMCA Soccer Complex — to the left of Delaney’s Garden — at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and 5:30 p.m. on Mondays.
Those interested can sign up for the class on the studio’s website at myhealthybalancedlife.com or through the MINDBODY app.
If any of the Yoga in the Mountains classes are canceled due to weather, the class will be offered virtually.
In the future, Waters Grillot hopes to have a local guitarist serenade the class as they exercise and host private yoga classes for bridal parties and other groups.
For more information about Yoga in the Mountains and Balanced Life Studio visit myhealthybalancedlife.com.