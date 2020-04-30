In March, the Beckley Area Foundation established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which was created to support local nonprofit organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Here is an update on what non-profit organizations in our community have been doing for the last month, and how we helped support their mission.
l Bread of Life — $900 for the purchase of supplies for their food pantry.
l Raleigh County Commission on Aging — $3,800 for the purchase of food for local pick-up or home delivery seniors program.
l One Voice WV — $1,600 for the purchase of food to support the Food for Angels program.
l Beckley Dream Center — $5,500 for the purchase of food for children, unemployed and the elderly in our community.
l Crab Orchard Baptist Church — $1,500 for the purchase of food to assist their Neighbors on Wheels program to help low-income communities.
l Helping Hands — $5,500 for the purchase of food and supplies to help Raleigh County residents who cannot afford food.
Please mail your check to Beckley Area Foundation, 129 Main Street, Suite 301, Beckley, WV, 25801.
— The Register-Herald