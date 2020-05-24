In March, the Beckley Area Foundation established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which was created to support local nonprofit organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
After three rounds of grant award decisions, the group has now granted $26,450 to nine different nonprofit organizations. Below is a list of nonprofits in the community that BAF has supported during this time.
l Bread of Life to purchase supplies for its food pantry.
l Raleigh County Commission on Aging to purchase food for its local pickup or home delivery seniors program.
l One Voice WV to purchase food to support the Food for Angels program.
l Beckley Dream Center to purchase food for children, unemployed and the elderly in our community.
l Crab Orchard Baptist Church to purchase food to assist its Neighbors on Wheels program to help low-income communities.
l Helping Hands to purchase food and supplies to help Raleigh County residents who cannot afford food.
l McDowell County Commission on Aging to purchase food boxes for seniors and disabled individuals.
l The Carpenter’s Corner to purchase supplies to support its take-out feeding program.
l Salvation Army to purchase food boxes for unemployed and low-income families.
— The Register Herald