The Fund for Benjamin Walker Word was established by his loving grandparents, Jay and Lisa Word and Tom and Teresa Sopher.
His parents, Matt Word and Kate Sopher, will be donor advisors to honor his memory with grants to nonprofit organizations. Born July 1, 2021, Benjamin Walker Word passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Donor advised funds allow the donor to remain actively involved in their giving and give recommendations to the BAF Board of Directors regarding distribution of gifts from the fund. BAF has 50 donor advised funds that have granted over $900,000 to Raleigh County and its surrounding communities.
“We never would have imagined not getting to watch our son grow up. The heartbreak of losing Ben when he was such a light for us, and brought our families together. With this fund we will continue to honor, love and remember a life that touched so many,” Matt Word and Kate Sopher said.
Anyone interested in donating to this fund may mail contributions with "Benjamin Walker Word" in the memo to BAF, 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801 or click the button below to donate online.
