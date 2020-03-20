The Beckley Area Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which will provide resources to local nonprofit organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Donations to CERF will support emergency needs identified by our nonprofit partners in human services, health, housing and education, and will make grants to nonprofits providing aid to impacted individuals and families in Raleigh County.
CERF is designed to complement the work of local public health, nonprofit and government entities, and to expand local capacity to support individuals and families experiencing hardship because of the outbreak and related closures and disruptions.
Foundation leaders will be closely monitoring how the Coronavirus impacts our community and will deploy financial resources to best meet evolving needs.
Individuals, corporations, donor advisors and private foundations are encouraged to join BAF in these efforts by making a gift to CERF. All gifts are tax-deductible and will be used to support local nonprofit organizations.
100 percent of donations will be used to support our communities. BAF is waiving the administrative fees that would normally be associated with CERF. Banking fees, including credit card transactions for contributions to CERF, will apply.
The Beckley Area Foundation Staff will be working remote from home effective today, until further notice to help manage the impacts of COVID-19. You may still call the office at 304-253-3806. Please leave all messages on Executive Director Dena Cushman’s ext. 104. These will be checked daily.
You may also reach staff via email:
l Dena Cushman (Executive Director) - dena@bafwv.org
l Rebecca Williams (Chief Financial Officer) - rebecca@bafwv.org
l Sharon Lilly (Program Director) - sharon@bafwv.org
l Shirmira Harbin (Administrative Assistant) - shirmira@bafwv.org
l Charlee Fox (Scholarship Coordinator) - charlee@bafwv.org
l Sam Babcock (Communications & Grant Program Coordinator) - samuel@bafwv.org