In March, the Beckley Area Foundation established the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which was created to support local nonprofit organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
After its fifth round of grant award decisions, the group has granted $49,375 to 16 different nonprofit organizations.
Below is a list of nonprofits in the community BAF has supported during this time.
l Bread of Life, to buy supplies for its food pantry.
l Raleigh County Commission on Aging, to buy food for its local pickup or home delivery seniors program.
l One Voice WV, to buy food for the Food for Angels program.
l Beckley Dream Center, to buy food for children, unemployed and the elderly in our community.
l Crab Orchard Baptist Church, to buyfood to assist its Neighbors on Wheels program to help low-income communities.
l Helping Hands, to buy food and supplies to help Raleigh County residents who cannot afford food.
l McDowell County Commission on Aging, to buy food boxes for seniors and disabled individuals.
l The Carpenter’s Corner, to buy supplies to support its take-out feeding program.
l Salvation Army, to buy food boxes for unemployed and low-income families.
l Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank, Inc., to buy food for its summer feeding program.
l The Itmann Food Bank, to buy food for its food pantry.
l Quota Club of Beckley, matching funds to support its Empty Bowls program, which supports nine local food pantries.
l Women’s Resource Center, to buy food, cleaning supplies and personal care items.
l City of Gary, Police Dept., to buy automatic electronic defibrillators for first-responder units in McDowell County.
l Catholic Charities of WV, Webster Springs, to buy food and personal care items.
l Food for Body and Soul, to buy food for senior citizens and low-income families.