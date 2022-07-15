Friday’s report: Active Covid cases moved above 3,000 in the state’s Friday pandemic report, which also noted three more deaths attributed to the highly infectious disease, pushing the state’s total to 7,102.
And while Gov. Jim Justice during a press briefing on Thursday warned of hospitalizations topping 300 by Labor Day, the Friday report showed 19 fewer Covid patients in hospitals across the state, down from 330 to 311. Likewise, the number of Covid patients in an intensive care unit was down one to 38 and down 13 from 51 on July 10.
The positive test rate was also down from a recent string of double digit recordings, but still relatively high at 9.51 percent.
Active cases rose to 3,002, up from 2,889 the day prior, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.