charleston, w.va. – A 3-month-old girl has died from Covid-related complications, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), which in its Wednesday report counted three more people among 30 this week and 7,852 over all who have died from the highly infectious disease.
The positive test rate fell by nearly three points from 9.20 percent in the Tuesday report to Wednesday’s 6.42 percent. It was the 11th consecutive day and the 20th day in the past 22 in single digits.
The number of active Covid cases in the state fell to 830 from 836 over the previous 24 hours, staying below 1,000 for a 10th consecutive day.
Hospitalizations climbed from 234 to 247 but stayed below 300 for a 19th consecutive day.
In addition to the infant from Kanawha County, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 44-year-old male from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old male from Greenbrier County.
