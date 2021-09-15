PRINCETON — A major fall festival in the region has been cancelled as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 surge.
The Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias announced Wednesday that Autumnfest in Princeton, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, has been cancelled.
“After much deliberation and consultation with the city of Princeton, the Mercer County Health Department and PCH-WVU, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia’s is sad to announce that Autumnfest will be cancelled,” Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the chamber said in a statement Wednesday.
The annual gathering normally draws a crowd of 10,000 people or more to downtown Princeton, which could be problematic this year due to the ongoing community spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.
In making the decision to cancel the festival, the chamber said it considered current hospitalization rates, the lack of available beds at Princeton Community Hospital and the close physical contact that a crowd of thousands at the festival would have.
“In this case, the concern over the potential spread of Covid-19 and all variants, impacted this decision and our concern for public health outweighed the risk to host an event of this size,” Disibbio added. “Like many of you, we are extremely disappointed and saddened not to be able to bring this event to Princeton, but we feel it is the proper decision at this time.”
Active virus cases in Mercer County jumped to a troubling high of 1,128 cases on Tuesday, but dipped slightly Wednesday to 1,082 active infections. That decrease is likely attributed to more individuals coming out of their 10 to 14 day quarantine period.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday morning in Mercer County.